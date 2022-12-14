Puducherry MP seeks Centre’s assistance to manage floods, water scarcity

December 14, 2022 12:30 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam has urged the Centre to evolve a water management programme for Puducherry and Karaikal regions in the Union Territory.

Raising the issue of floods and water stagnation in the UT under rule 377 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, he said both the regions needed a water management plan to tackle floods, as well as the issue of water scarcity during the summer.

During the rains, the livelihood of people gets affected due to flooding. Houses and crops get damaged in the floods. The relief assistance given by the government is meagre. On the contrary, there is an acute shortage of water for agricultural needs during summer. The government also found it difficult to supply potable drinking water, Mr. Vaithilingam said.

“In order to overcome this, we need a flood management programme by conserving water for agriculture and drinking water needs during summer. I request the Ministry of Jal Sakthi to depute a team for preparation of a report for suitable water management in UT,’’ he said.

Under rule 377 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, members are allowed to raise subjects which are not points of order or brought to the knowledge of the House under any other rule.