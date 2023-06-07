Puducherry MP seeks CBI probe into implementation of Smart City projects

June 07, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam on Wednesday sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into allegations surrounding the implementation of Smart City projects in Puducherry.

Addressing a press conference, the Congress leader said several allegations pertaining to the implementation of projects under the Smart City Mission have surfaced in recent times. An official who handled the Smart City subject in the Union Territory’s administration had written to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs about irregularities in the implementation of the scheme, he said.

A few days ago, Independent legislator G. Nehru alias Kuppusamy voiced his displeasure at an official event over the execution of development work in his constituency under the Smart City Mission, the MP. “These allegations have to be investigated by the CBI. I will be writing to the MHA seeking a probe into the implementation of the Smart City scheme in the UT,” he said.

When it was pointed out that Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had denied any wrong-doing in the implementation of these schemes, the MP claimed that her conduct itself was under public scrutiny. “The Lt Governor has admitted to renewing the license for a distillery. The distillery was closed by her predecessor Kiran Bedi during the erstwhile Congress regime. Now, a question arises as to whose conduct was correct and whose was wrong. The liquor issue too, has to be investigated. Already, the CBI is investigating the liquor policy of the Delhi government, “ the MP said.

Mr. Vaithilingam also accused Ms. Soundararajan Dr Tamilisai of extending support to the irregularities committed by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and his cabinet.

On the issue of the registration of a case against Mr. Nehru for his barging into an official event being held at Kamban Kalaiarangam, the MP said he felt the legislator was well within his right to express public concerns. The registration of the case was unwarranted, he said adding that the priorities of the government are misplaced. People are suffering because of sudden power outages and other issues pertaining to the supply of clean drinking water. The government was not concerned about addressing these issues faced by the people, he added.

