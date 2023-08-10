Puducherry MP demands higher pension for retired employees of industrial sector

August 10, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Puducherry Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam has urged the Centre to increase the monthly pension of retired industrial workers enrolled under the EPS 95 Pension Scheme from ₹1,171 to ₹5,000.

Raising the demand under rule 377 in Lok Sabha, he said around 70 lakh retired employees from the industrial sector are registered under the EPS Pension Scheme. They are getting a meagre amount of ₹ 1,171 as monthly pension. They are also not covered under medical insurance scheme, he said.

“Considering the present cost of living, the Union Government should revise the monthly pension to ₹5,000. The pensioners and their spouse should also be given free medical treatment,” the MP said.