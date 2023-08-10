HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puducherry MP demands higher pension for retired employees of industrial sector

Considering the present cost of living, the Union Government should revise the monthly pension to ₹5,000, the MP said

August 10, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
V. Vaithilingam. File

V. Vaithilingam. File | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Puducherry Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam has urged the Centre to increase the monthly pension of retired industrial workers enrolled under the EPS 95 Pension Scheme from ₹1,171 to ₹5,000.

Raising the demand under rule 377 in Lok Sabha, he said around 70 lakh retired employees from the industrial sector are registered under the EPS Pension Scheme. They are getting a meagre amount of ₹ 1,171 as monthly pension. They are also not covered under medical insurance scheme, he said.

“Considering the present cost of living, the Union Government should revise the monthly pension to ₹5,000. The pensioners and their spouse should also be given free medical treatment,” the MP said.

Related Topics

Puducherry

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.