Puducherry MP calls on Union Law Minister
Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) S. Selvaganabathy on Tuesday called on Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi to discuss the Union Territory’s demand to set up a Law University.
A release from the MP’s office said the territorial administration has been demanding setting up of a Law University in Puducherry. The Union Law Minister had agreed to positively consider the demand of the administration, he added.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.