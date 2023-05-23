Puducherry moots separate board for recruitment of government staff

May 23, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Union Territory is likely to have a separate board for the recruitment of Group C and Group B (non-gazetted) employees.

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Personnel Wing) (DP &AR ) has submitted a proposal to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs seeking permission to constitute a Puducherry Subordinate Service Selection Board for direct recruitment of the two categories of government employees.

The board, once constituted would deal with direct recruitment to fill vacancies for the posts including that of assistants, staff nurses, primary school teachers, trained graduate teachers, police constables, LDCs and UDCs in the Union Territory.

“This proposal to constitute a board for the direct recruitment of Group C and Group B (non-gazetted posts) has been there for a long time. The Assembly has also passed resolutions with regard to this. The MHA has sought certain clarifications before giving us sanction to set up the board. A month ago, we have clarified the queries raised by the MHA and submitted the proposal. We are hopeful of getting the proposal approved,” an official told The Hindu.

So far, the vacant posts for the two categories were filled by departments concerned with the support of the Examination Wing of DP & AR, the official said adding that the government had felt it necessary to constitute a separate board as DP & AR are entrusted with several other responsibilities on service matters and subjects pertaining to the Cabinet Department. “We felt the need for a separate board as the hands of DP&AR are tied with several policy matters,” said the official.

10,000 vacancies in Group C and B posts

According to sources in the government, there are around 10,000 vacancies falling under Group C and Group B (non-gazetted categories) at present. Of the estimated total, around 4,000 will have to be filled through direct recruitment and the others will be filled by way of promotions.

“Once the Centre gives its approval, the board can initiate steps to fill these vacancies. The board will be on par with the one existing in New Delhi,” the source said.

Political parties have been demanding the setting up of a separate Commission along the likes of those existing in other States. However, an official said: “There is not much scope to have a separate Commission in a U.T.”

