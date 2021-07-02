Puducherry

Puducherry MLAs, Ministers call on PM

Courtesy call: The delegation of Puducherry Ministers and MLAs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: PTI PHOTO

A BJP delegation from Puducherry, consisting of party MLAs, and three Independents on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his office.

Led by the party’s local unit president V. Saminathan, the delegation included Ministers A. Namassivayam, Sai Saravanan and Speaker Embalam Selvam. Independent MLAs who had extended support to the BJP — Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok, M. Sivasankar and Angalane — were also present.

Mr. Namassivayam told The Hindu that he had submitted a letter to the Prime Minister seeking a special assistance of ₹500 crore to tide over the pandemic-induced financial crisis and to tackle COVID-19 more effectively in the Union Territory.

The Minister said he had briefed the Prime Minister about the revenue crunch faced by the administration due to the lockdown.

He sought assistance of ₹20 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to build houses for the economically weaker sections of society.


