Puducherry MLA tests positive for COVID-19

All India N. R Congress legislator N. S. J Jayabal tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, prompting the Assembly Secretariat to shift the ongoing budget session to an open place inside the Assembly premises.
Mr. Jayabal, who was present in the Assembly on July 20 when the budget was presented and also on the subsequent day, has been admitted to a private hospital after he tested positive. He is likely to be shifted to JIPMER, said an official. The Kadirgamam legislator had also participated in the walk-out staged by the Opposition on the budget day.
After the MLA tested positive for the virus, health workers disinfected the Assembly chamber. The Health Department had directed all those who came in direct contact with the MLA to go on isolation.
The Assembly was scheduled to convene at 10 a. m on Saturday but decided to delay the session so as to choose an appropriate place and make arrangements to conduct the proceedings on Saturday.
The Assembly has to pass the budget to enable the government to incur any expenditure. The vote on account adopted by the house in March, lapsed on June 30. All bills are pending before the Finance Department for the last 25 days.
“The government is likely to apply a guillotine to fast-track the passing of the Finance Bill and the adjourn the House sine die on Saturday itself,” a government source told The Hindu. Earlier, the government was planning to conduct the proceedings till Sunday and pass the Finance Bill, he added.
