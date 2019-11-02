Puducherry MLA P. Purushothaman dies aged 71

Two-time legislator and secretary of Puducherry unit of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) P. Purushothaman died on Saturday. He was 71.

According to a senior party functionary, Mr. Purushothaman was stung by a wasp while he was working in his farm at Mundiyampakkam in Villupuram district. He fell unconscious and was immediately rushed to the Government Medical College at Mundiyampakkam where he died due to a cardiac arrest, said a party functionary.

Mr. Purushothaman represented the Ariankuppam constituency twice in the Legislative Assembly. He was appointed State secretary in 2014.

He is survived by his wife Jayalakshmi, a son, and five daughters.