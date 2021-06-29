Puducherry Ministers await porfolios

As they await allocation of portfolios, the newly-inducted Ministers of the first NDA government in Puducherry spent their first day in office meeting supporters and hearing out the needs of their constituents.

The Cabinet led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has two BJP Ministers in A. Namassivayam and Sai Saravanan Kumar and three AINRC Ministers K. Lakshminarayanan, C. Djeacoumar and Chandira Priyanga.

Mr. Saravanan Kumar and Ms. Chandira Priyanga, who is the first woman to find a place in the Council of Ministers in 41 years after the late Renuka Appadurai, are debutants in the Council.

"It has been quite a busy day in office as there is a lot of work to be done for constituents. A lot of things have been pending since the process of elections began," Mr. Lakshminarayanan, who has previously held the portfolios such as Education, Tourism and Revenue said.

The Chief Minister is expected to convene a meeting shortly with BJP leaders to finalise the portfolios.

"We are expecting to be allocated portfolios by Thursday or Friday," Mr. Lakshminarayanan said.

The priority for the government would, by default, be bringing the pandemic under control, granting financial relief to enhance the purchasing power of the common man as well as initiating steps to revive the battered economy, he added. "In such an unprecedented crisis, we have to be guided by the principles of welfare statism," Mr. Lakshminarayanan said.

An unceasing flow of well-wishers and officials kept first-time Minister Chandira Priyanga busy through the day. “Irrespective of which portfolio is assigned to me, I will be giving my best,” she said.

Being in the Ministry will also help liaison with other departments to address issues raised by people in Karaikal, said Ms. Chandira Priyanga, who was elected from Nedungadu (SC) constituency in the enclave.

The Assembly is also scheduled to convene soon for the election of the Deputy Speaker, a post earmarked for the AINRC, Speaker Embalam R. Selvam said recently.