Puducherry

Puducherry Minister urges Rahul Gandhi to take over as AICC president

Minister for Public Works and former chief of Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee, A. Namassivayam, has urged Rahul Gandhi to take over as president of the All India Congress Committee.

“Mr. Gandhi should take over as president of the party to revive its fortunes. Under his leadership, the party has won several Assembly elections. The BJP came to power in the last Parliament elections on false promises,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Gandhi should again take the lead to oppose the anti-people policies of BJP government, he added.

