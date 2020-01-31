Puducherry

Puducherry Minister says Centre has given ‘in principle’ approval for tourism projects

Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao in talks with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiran Rijiju in New Delhi

Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao in talks with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiran Rijiju in New Delhi   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The projects include the Khelo India District Sports Complex in Kalapet and a multi-purpose indoor stadium in Kadirgamam among others

The Centre has agreed, in principle, to implement five sporting infrastructure projects, including the Khelo India District Sports Complex in Kalapet.

A release from the office of the Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao, who also holds the Sports portfolio, said he had a very fruitful discussion with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports in New Delhi on Thursday.

Mr. Rao said he had discussed the construction of the 400m -athletic track and volley ball court in Yanam, Khelo India District Sports Complex in Kalapet, multi-purpose indoor stadium in Kadirgamam and the indoor stadium in Thirunallar in Karaikal in his meeting with Union Minister.

The Minister said he also held talks with Secretary, Tourism and Culture Yogender Tripathi in New Delhi. A representation was given seeking funds for pending projects and they also discussed the digitisation of the Art and Culture Museum.

