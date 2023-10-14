Puducherry Minister Priyanga resignation: Former CM seeks resignation of L-G for violating oath of secrecy

October 14, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has sought the resignation of Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for disclosing details of the conversation she had with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, on an official matter, pertaining to the Cabinet.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, October 13, 2023, the former Chief Minister said the Lt Governor violated rules, when she disclosed to the media that the Chief Minister had sought the removal of Nedungadu legislator S. Chandira Priyanga from the Cabinet as he was not satisfied with her performance as a Minister.

“The Lt Governor told the media that the CM was not happy with the functioning of the Minister. The L-G also disclosed that the CM had sought the removal of the Minister six months ago. This is a violation of the oath of secrecy,” the former CM said.

Ms. Chandira Priyanga, who was the Minister for Transport, resigned from the AINRC-led NDA government in Puducherry on Tuesday, October 10, raising grave charges of caste and gender discrimination.

The Congress leader said the Chief Minister had the right to remove a Minister, and if he had recommended her removal, he should have made this fact public. However, the CM has not commented on the issue yet,” he added.

“Instead, the L-G decided to disclose details of the conversation she had with CM. She should resign for violating the oath of secrecy,” he said.