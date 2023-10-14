HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puducherry Minister Priyanga resignation: Former CM seeks resignation of L-G for violating oath of secrecy

V. Narayanasamy said the L-G told the media that the CM had sought the removal of S. Chandira Priyanga from the Cabinet, thereby disclosing details of an official conversation; such a disclosure violated the oath of secrecy, he said

October 14, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has sought the resignation of Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for disclosing details of the conversation she had with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, on an official matter, pertaining to the Cabinet.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, October 13, 2023, the former Chief Minister said the Lt Governor violated rules, when she disclosed to the media that the Chief Minister had sought the removal of Nedungadu legislator S. Chandira Priyanga from the Cabinet as he was not satisfied with her performance as a Minister. 

ALSO READ
Priyanga’s resignation: Untouchability Eradication Front presses for case under SC/ST Act

“The Lt Governor told the media that the CM was not happy with the functioning of the Minister. The L-G also disclosed that the CM had sought the removal of the Minister six months ago. This is a violation of the oath of secrecy,” the former CM said. 

Ms. Chandira Priyanga, who was the Minister for Transport, resigned from the AINRC-led NDA government in Puducherry on Tuesday, October 10, raising grave charges of caste and gender discrimination.

The Congress leader said the Chief Minister had the right to remove a Minister, and if he had recommended her removal, he should have made this fact public. However, the CM has not commented on the issue yet,” he added. 

“Instead, the L-G decided to disclose details of the conversation she had with CM. She should resign for violating the oath of secrecy,” he said. 

Related Topics

Puducherry / ministers (government) / dalits / Caste / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.