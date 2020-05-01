Puducherry Minister continues his tirade against L-G

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Friday challenged Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to interact with people to know whether the method she advocated for distribution of rice was proper.

The Minister told presspersons here that almost a month had passed since the government started distributing rice sanctioned by Centre to red ration cardholders.

The Lt. Governor ignored the advice of the elected government to supply rice through the public distribution system outlets and instead introduced home delivery using government staff. The process had delayed the rice distribution, he said.

Stating that there was no bar on people holding constitutional position from meeting people in public places during lockdown, the Minister said Ms. Bedi should visit localities and hear the woes of people in getting the rice. “We have been meeting people by maintaining social distance and taking other precautions. But Ms. Bedi never came out of Raj Nivas after the lockdown. She should go around to see the plight of people,” he said.

Continuing his tirade against Ms. Bedi, Mr. Rao said the Lt. Governor had failed to give any convincing answers to the charges he had levelled against her.

Mr. Rao said he had sent a detailed questionnaire seeking her response on the number of non-governmental employees working in Raj Nivas, air travel expenditure for attending private functions and money received by her NGO from various sources in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

“As public figures, we are all answerable to people. She should respond to the charges,” Mr. Rao said.