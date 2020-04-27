Puducherry

Puducherry Minister calls for rice distribution to Above Poverty Line families through ration shop employees

Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy. Photo: File

Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy. Photo: File   | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

In his letter to Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy said the method adopted for distribution the commodity to Below Poverty Line card holders should not be followed here as the procedure was time consuming.

Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy on Monday requested Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to ensure distribution of free rice to Above Poverty Line (excluding government servants and income tax payees) card holders through ration shop employees.

The method adopted for distribution of rice to Below Poverty Line card holders should not be followed for APL families as the procedure was time consuming, he said in a note sent to the Lt. Governor.

The decision to pack the rice in a common school centre before being home delivered with the assistance of ministerial staff delayed the entire process. The distribution method invited adverse criticism from legislators and the media. The home delivery of rice was still continuing, Mr. Kandasamy said.

Hence, the distribution of rice to APL families should be done through ration shop employees who are familiar with the locality. The money spent for packing and transportation could be used for providing the pending salary of ration shop staff, the Minister added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2020 5:10:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/puducherry-minister-calls-for-rice-distribution-to-above-poverty-line-families-through-ration-shop-employees/article31445223.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY