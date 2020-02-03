Puducherry medical college launches sleep laboratory

The Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (MGMCRI) has launched a sleep laboratory for furthering research into the relatively new area of study.

The “Christian Guilleminault Centre for Sleep Diagnostics and Research”, a sleep lab equipped with level 1 polysomnography offers comprehensive management of sleep disorders with multi-disciplinary services involving the departments of Pulmonary Medicine, ENT and Psychiatry.

The department of pulmonary medicine, MGMCRI, which is a constituent college of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth also organised a one-day continuing medical education programme and workshop on “Sleep Apnoeas” on the occasion.

Inaugurating the lab, Subhash Chandra Parija, Vice-Chancellor of SBV in the presence of Prof. Hrudananda Mallick, Professor, Department of Physiology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi and President of Indian Society of Sleep Research, said, “Awareness about sleep disorders is less among people and inadequate sleep may result in multiple disorders. In our country, the diagnosis of sleep disorders goes unnoticed because of scant expertise as few centres available for sleep analysis.”

Personalised care

The sleep lab has a comfortable environment with personalised patient care by a team of experts, and will cater to the needs of the patients and play a major role in the management and diagnosing insomnia and obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA).

Ravishankar, Dean MGMCRI, Nirmal Coumare, Medical Superintendent MGMCRI, Pajanivel, Head, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, MGMCRI, heads of various departments, faculty and staff were present during the inauguration.

The CME on “Sleep Apnoeas” included a session on “Sleep Physiology – From basics to bedside” by Hrudananda Mallick and other experts in the field.

Main objective

Prof. Pajanivel, the organising chairman of the CME, said the main objective of the CME is to fill the awareness gap in field of sleep apnoea by connecting the interdisciplinary specialties and updating skills of the pulmonologists, physicians, physiologists, neurologists and otorhinolaryngologists.