Puducherry makes tourism pitch to global clientele in Dubai

May 02, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A Puducherry pavilion has been set up at the Arabian Travel Market under way in Dubai and a high-profile delegation is highlighting various projects undertaken by the Tourism Department to improve visitor experience. Negotiations are on with tour operators and tour companies in various countries for organising package tours to Puducherry.

The Hindu Bureau

Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan and officials greeting Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE and Gyan Bhushan, Senior Economic Adviser, Ministry of Tourism during their visit to the Puducherry Pavillion at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Puducherry, which is showcasing its tourism appeal to a global clientele at the Arabian Travel Market under way in Dubai, is exploring tie-ups with international tour-travel operators.

A high-profile delegation of officials led by Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan in Dubai for the event is highlighting various projects undertaken by the Tourism Department to improve the visitor experience.

Negotiations are on with tour operators and tour companies in various countries for organising package tours to Puducherry, a press release from the Tourism Minister’s office said.

A Puducherry pavilion has been set up for the event in Dubai that is on till May 4. The one-stop site offers visitors the low-down on Puducherry’s history, heritage, tourist attractions, accommodation and various facilitation services provided by the government.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy launched the pavilion in virtual mode in the presence of Speaker R. Selvam.

Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to UAE, and Gyan Bhushan, senior economic adviser, Ministry of Tourism, visited the Puducherry exhibition pavilion and promised full cooperation of the Government of India for the tourism projects of the Union Territory, the press note said.

P. Jawahar, Tourism Secretary and D. Balaji, Managing Director, Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation, accompanied the Indian Ambassador during his visit to the Puducherry pavilion.

