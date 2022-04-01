Puducherry maintains COVID-free status for the second consecutive day

Covid 19 vaccination drive in progress | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

April 01, 2022 19:22 IST

2,701 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Union Territory maintained its COVID-free status for the second consecutive day on Friday.

The case fatality rate was 1.18% and recovery rate 98.82%. The cumulative toll remained at 1,962 deaths, total cases at 1,65,774 cases and recoveries at 1,63,812.

With 200 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the Union Territory has so far carried out over 22.28 lakh tests with over 18.73 lakh returning negative.

Meanwhile, 2,701 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 16,42,013 vaccine doses.