Puducherry maintains COVID-19-free status

Puducherry continued to maintain its COVID-19-free status. Though 159 persons were screened for the virus in the last 24 hours, ending Sunday 10 a.m., no positive cases were detected. For over a week, there have been no active cases in the Union Territory.

During the same period, the Health Department has administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 588 persons.

Since the vaccination drive began last year, the department has administered the first dose to 9,58,262 persons. The department has administered both doses to 822 persons on Sunday. So far, 6, 80,924 persons received both jabs in the Union Territory.