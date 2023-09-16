Puducherry Lt. Governor wants to be BJP candidate for Lok Sabha polls, alleges former CM V. Narayanasamy

September 16, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday mounted a scathing attack on Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and alleged that she had been making comments that smacked of her political leanings.

Speaking to reporters, he said that Ms. Soundararajan had a hidden agenda, hoping to become a candidate in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, as a nominee of the BJP. Ms. Soundararajan would only bite the dust as she was already defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Thoothukudi, he said.

The Lt. Governor should not indulge in politics as the Constitutional head of the Union Territory. Alleging that Ms. Soundararajan continued to overstep her Constitutional and statutory limits, Mr. Narayanasamy said that Raj Nivas had now become the headquarters of the BJP.

Mr. Narayanasamy also charged that the Puducherry government, had failed to disburse the monthly dole of ₹1,000 to around 75,000 women from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. “If I prove that the monthly dole was not disbursed to all beneficiaries as claimed, will Ms. Soundararajan resign from both the posts of Governor of Telangana and Lt. Governor of Puducherry?” he asked.

Mr. Narayanasamy said that incidents of extortion, Katta Panchayat (Kangaroo courts), land grabbing, and demanding ‘mamool’ were on the rise in Puducherry. This problem had become more prevalent after Mr. Rangasamy assumed office as the Chief Minister, he further alleged.