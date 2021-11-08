Puducherry Lt. Governor visits low vaccination zones

PUDUCHERRY

08 November 2021 09:14 IST

She appeals to residents to take the jab

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday, November 7, 2021, led the Health Department’s drive to promote vaccination against COVID-19 in areas where inoculation coverage is low.

The Lt. Governor visited vaccination camps organised by the Health Department at Muthialpet and Karuvadikkuppam and personally appealed to residents, who, for various reasons, were excusing themselves from taking the jab, to get vaccinated.

Some residents who were avoiding vaccination fearing contraindications, and those who feared side effects as they had co-morbidities such as hypertension and diabetes, were won over through persuasion and vaccinated on the spot by health workers. It was pointed out that no serious side effect had been reported even after the country had administered over 1 billion doses.

Advertising

Advertising

There were quite a few sceptics who sought to know whether there was any guarantee that vaccination would protect them from getting infected. They agreed to take the jab after being educated on the evidence that showed that vaccinated people escaped the severe consequences of COVID-19.

The Lt. Governor also reiterated the evidence from hospital data that showed that about 97% of ICU admissions were unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.

According to a press note from the Raj Nivas, in one street alone, 30 residents who had been resisting vaccination in spite of appeals by health teams on door-to-door campaigns, eventually took the first dose.

The Lt. Governor’s visit followed door-to-door surveys of those who have not been vaccinated.

As part of efforts to attain 100% coverage of the population with at least one dose of vaccine, the Health Department has been conducting various special drives such as 24-hour, 48-hour camp, rural camp and street corner camps. “Yet one and a half lakh people have not yet been vaccinated,” she noted.

Ms. Soundararajan reiterated the importance of vaccination as the pandemic was resurfacing in many places, including China and the U.K.