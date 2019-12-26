Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi questions rationale behind CM seeking her recall

A day after the ruling Congress in Puducherry sought the intervention of President Ram Nath Kovind in seeking her recall, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi questioned the government’s rationale in terming her opposition to the Cabinet move to set up casinos and breweries as “autocratic, illegal and irregular.”

In a message on WhatsApp to reporters on December 26, Ms. Bedi said differences with the government on policy matters and referring such disputes to the Government of India could not be termed autocratic, irregular and illegal.

Does being “sensitive to the social and spiritual fabric” of Puducherry call for recall, she asked.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy in a memorandum to the President during his recent visit to Puducherry had sought the removal of Ms. Bedi alleging she was “functioning in an autocratic manner and subverting the provisions of the Constitution.”

The Lt. Governor said the Chief Minister was duty bound to explain whether “opening of casinos, breweries and concurring with widespread lottery sale,” was part of his development agenda for the Union Territory.

As per provisions under the Union Territories Act and Business Rules, the Lt. Governor was bound to refer subjects of dispute to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, she said.