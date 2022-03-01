Puducherry Lt. Governor flags off helmet awareness rally
The headgear is as important a safety device against head injuries as the mask is against COVID-19, says Tamilisai Soundararajan
Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday appealed to two-wheeler users to wear helmets.
Flagging off an awareness rally by college students to highlight the importance of wearing helmets, she said the headgear is as important a safety device against head injuries as the mask is against COVID-19.
On the repatriation of Indian students stranded in war-hit Ukraine, the Lt. Governor said the territorial administration had conveyed to the Centre the concern of parents in the Union Territory over the safety of their children and sought measures to facilitate a safe passage for them to return home.
She also urged people to get fully-vaccinated against COVID-19. At present, an estimated 85% of the population in Puducherry have been vaccinated.
