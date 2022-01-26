Puducherry Lt. Governor appreciates work done by departments to control spread of COVID-19

PUDUCHERRY

26 January 2022 12:39 IST

U.T. was able to safeguard lives of people without slowdown of economy, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday placed on record the efforts taken by different departments of the territorial administration to control the spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory.

In her Republic Day address, Ms. Soundararajan said a sum of ₹15.57 crore had been allocated through the Puducherry Disaster Response Fund and it had been utilised for various activities. A sum of ₹7.65 crore had been paid as compensation to families that had lost their kith and kin in the pandemic.

“The pandemic had provided opportunities to bring in vast improvement to the health infrastructure of the State despite adversities. Puducherry was one of the very few States that was able to safeguard the lives and livelihood of people during the pandemic without slowdown of the economy. Wear face masks, adhere to social distancing norms and follow hygienic practices. I hope we will soon be out of the pandemic with the cooperation of all citizens,” the Lt. Governor said.

Solar power

Ms. Soundararajan pointed out that the Puducherry government was implementing various projects in collaboration with the Central government to meet the increasing energy demand through solar power generation.

Solar power plants with a capacity of 860 KW had been set up in the Government-run Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Rajiv Gandhi Women and Children Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research, and Mahatma Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences in Puducherry. About 100 solar LED streetlights had been installed at tourist locations in order to promote renewable energy, she said.

“The government will be implementing a restructured power supply plan announced by the Centre to ensure uninterrupted and quality power supply to all consumers. This included replacement of old conductors, installation of new transformers, conversion of LT overhead services into underground cable system and modernisation of sub-stations,” she said.

The government had been working diligently to improve the tourism infrastructure in Puducherry. Steps had been taken to improve road, rail, ferry service, and air connectivity, she said, adding that work for the expansion of Puducherry airport had been expedited.

The Puducherry Pollution Control Board would be implementing a project to clean the Chunnambar river in Puducherry and Arasalar river in Karaikal. In addition, about 75,000 saplings had been planted across the Union Territory to increase the green cover.

In restricted celebrations at the Beach Promenade, the Lt. Governor unfurled the tricolour and inspected the guard of honour. The celebrations were restricted to a march past by various contingents of the territorial police, fire services personnel, and ex-servicemen.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Ministers A. Namassivayam, K. Lakshminarayanan, Theni C. Djeacoumar, and Sai Saravana Kumar participated.