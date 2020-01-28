Puducherry Lt Governor accuses Chief Minister of misinforming people constantly

Accusing Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy of “misinforming” the people “constantly,” Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Tuesday said she derived her power and responsibility under the provisions of the Union Territories Act and Business Rules and not at the pleasure of the Chief Minister’s Office.

“Lt Governor’s power and responsibility is not at the pleasure of the CM’s office but from the Union Territories Act and Business Rules approved by the President of India. Unfortunately, the Chief Minister has only been wanting a rubber stamp office (Lt Governor’s) and not a thinking and contributing office. The Chief Minister is perfect at misinforming the people constantly,” Ms Bedi charged in WhatsApp message to reporters.

​She was responding to the Chief Minister’s statement that he left the ‘at home’ function hosted by Ms Bedi at Raj Nivas on Republic Day in a huff to protest against her “continued disregard for rules and procedures.”

​The Chief Minister had left the function midway as he was not informed about the felicitation of Padma awardees and a few officers during the reception.​

Ms Bedi alleged the “insinuations” made by the Chief Minister were a cover up for his own “embarrassing misbehaviour” at the function. The Chief Minister owed an apology to the Padma awardees, she added.