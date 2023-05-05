ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry logs nine fresh cases of COVID-19

May 05, 2023 08:12 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Territory recorded nine fresh cases of COVID-19 against the recovery of 17 patients on Thursday.

Puducherry logged seven of the cases, which were detected from 622 tests, and Karaikal two cases. No fresh cases were reported in Yanam and Mahe in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate was 1.45%, the case fatality rate was 1.12% and the recovery rate was 98.84%.

Of the 81 active cases, three patients were at hospital and 78 were in home isolation. The Union Territory has so far recorded a total of 1,77,376 cases and the recovery of 1,75,313 patients.

