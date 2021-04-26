Puducherry logs a record 1,008 infections, 11 fatalities

PUDUCHERRY, 23 April 2021: People waiting in a queue to get themselves tested for COVID-19 at the Health and Wellness Centre at Kosapalayam in Puducherry on Friday. Photo: KUMAR SS / The Hindu

472 more persons discharged; active cases touch 7,288

The Union Territory recorded a new high on Sunday with 1,008 persons testing positive for COVID-19 and 11 succumbing to the infection.

Puducherry recorded 10 deaths and Yanam one. The deceased, including four women, were in the 29-85 age group and all but three had co-morbidites. With this, the region-wise toll stood at 598 in Puducherry; 90 in Karaikal; 47 in Yanam and 13 in Mahe.

Of the new cases, Puducherry recorded 815, Karaikal 101, Yanam 40 and Mahe 52.

With 472 more persons being discharged after treatment in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stands at 7,288. Of these, 1,387 persons are in hospitals and 5,901 under home isolation.

The bed occupancy status in Puducherry is: Jipmer - 235; IGMCRI - 300, and COVID-19 Care Centres - 634.

The test positivity rate stood at 17.89%; case fatality rate at 1.4% and the recovery rate at 84.92%.

Of an estimated 7.64 lakh tests carried out by the Health Department till date, over 6.88 lakh have returned negative.

As many as 131 healthcare workers, 56 frontline workers and 990 members of the public took their first shot of the vaccines on Sunday. This took the total figure in the Union Territory, including those administered the second dose, to 1,84,431. Those vaccinated so far include 31,271 healthcare personnel, 18,371 frontline workers and 1,14,475 members of the public.