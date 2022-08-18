Puducherry logs 80 cases of COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded 80 COVID-19 cases against 78 recoveries on Thursday.

Puducherry logged 65 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,223 tests, while Karaikal recorded 13 and Yanam recorded two. No new case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 6.54%, case fatality rate 1.14% and recovery rate 98.65%. The overall tally is 1,967 deaths, 364 active cases (nine patients in the hospital and 355 in home isolation), a total of 1,72,270 cases and 1,69,939 recoveries. Of an estimated 23.69 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.06 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 7,313 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 19,73,471 vaccine doses.