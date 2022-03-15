Puducherry logs 5 new COVID-19, no deaths

Special Correspondent March 15, 2022 20:32 IST

U.T. has 17 active cases, all of whom are in home isolation

The Union Territory has administered a total of 16,06,989 vaccine doses so far. | Photo Credit: File photo

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory as five new cases were identified on Tuesday. Of the new cases, which were detected from 428 tests, two were in Puducherry and three in Karaikal. With four patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 17, all of whom were under home isolation. The test positivity rate was 1.17%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.81%. The Union Territory has recorded a total of 1,65,764 cases so far and 1,63,785 patients have recovered. Of an estimated 22.23 lakh tests taken till date, over 18.68 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 1,153 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered a total of 16,06,989 vaccine doses so far.



