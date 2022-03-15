Puducherry logs 5 new COVID-19, no deaths
U.T. has 17 active cases, all of whom are in home isolation
No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory as five new cases were identified on Tuesday.
Of the new cases, which were detected from 428 tests, two were in Puducherry and three in Karaikal. With four patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 17, all of whom were under home isolation.
The test positivity rate was 1.17%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.81%.
The Union Territory has recorded a total of 1,65,764 cases so far and 1,63,785 patients have recovered. Of an estimated 22.23 lakh tests taken till date, over 18.68 lakh returned negative.
Meanwhile, 1,153 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered a total of 16,06,989 vaccine doses so far.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.