Puducherry logs 2,528 fresh COVID-19 infections

Cases cross 14, 000; 3,532 vaccinated in the last 24 hours

The Union Territory recorded more than 2,500 fresh COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day as the tally of active cases crossed 14,000 on Friday. One death was reported in Puducherry.

Of the 2,528 fresh infections, Puducherry logged 1,985, detected from 6,093 tests, followed by Karaikal which reported 411, Yanam 105 and Mahe 27.

With 1,458 patients recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 14,122. Of these, 139 were in hospital and 13,983 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 41.49%, the case fatality rate 1.28% and the recovery rate 89.17%. With one more death of a patient in Puducherry, the cumulative toll went up to 1,898. Puducherry accounted for 1,481 of these deaths followed by 254 in Karaikal, 109 in Yanam and 54 in Mahe.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,47,870 cases and 1,31,850 recoveries so far. Of an estimated 21.17 lakh tests conducted so far, over 17.87 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 3,532 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered a total of 15,15,818 doses.

Other districts

Cuddalore district recorded 552 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, which took the district’s tally to 68,643. The district saw 64,934 recoveries and the active case count stood at 2,831.

Villupuram district reported one more COVID-19 death and 460 fresh cases, taking the overall tally of cases to 48,810. The official toll stood at 360. Kallakurichi district recorded 141 cases, taking the overall tally to 33,446.