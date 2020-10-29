Puducherry logs 102 new cases, the lowest in over 5 months

PUDUCHERRY

29 October 2020 05:00 IST

Focus on patients in home isolation, says Health Minister

The Union Territory logged its lowest COVID-19 infection rate in over five months as 102 cases emerged from testing 3,792 samples on Wednesday.

Puducherry accounted for 75 of the new cases, Karaikal and Yanam eight each and Mahe 11.

The test positivity rate fell to 2.68% in the last 24 hours while the case fatality rate was 1.71% and the recovery rate stood at 87.64%.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said it has been decided to strengthen monitoring of home isolation patients to cut down deaths further.

Of the 3,686 active cases in the Union Territory, 2,146 patients were under home quarantine.

“Instead of tele-counselling, we have decided to send teams of doctors and nurses to undertake daily assessment of the patients,” Mr. Rao said.

The capital registered two deaths to take the cumulative toll to 590. With this, the toll in the capital aggregated to 487 followed by Karaikal (55), Yanam (42) and Mahe (six).

Awareness campaigns

The Minister said the awareness campaigns would be intensified ahead of the extended festive season that was due to commence with Deepavali falling in the middle of next month when tourist footfall would increase exponentially in the city.

“It is that much more important that people adhere to wearing masks and maintain physical distancing over the next couple of months to preempt an upsurge in infections,” he said.

The Health Department has to date tested 2,97,195 samples, of which 2,59,928 returned negative.