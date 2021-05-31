Puducherry lockdown restrictions extended up to June 7

: While extending the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions up to June 7, the Puducherry government has allowed the service providers such as electricians, plumbers, mobile and auto-mobile technicians to provide assistance at the doorstep of their clients.

An order issued by Secretary (Revenue) Ashok Kumar on Monday said the shops of technicians should however be closed till the restrictions were lifted.

“Also, the shops selling spares for the repair of electrical, electronic, vehicle, mobile and water supply/sanitation items will be allowed to supply the spares on demand from the concerned persons through door delivery. Time window will be up to 12 p.m,” the order said.

All other restrictions which were in place as part of the efforts to contain the spread of virus will remain as it is till June 7 midnight.