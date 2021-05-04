Puducherry lockdown restrictions extended till May 10

The Puducherry territorial administration has extended the lockdown restrictions up to May 10 in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

In an order, Revenue Secretary Ashok Kumar, on Monday night, said that in addition to the night curfew, the restrictions in place on opening of shops, commercial establishments and social gathering for events would continue up to May 10.

Provision stores, vegetables shops, fish and meat marts, and shops selling animal fodder and milk parlours would function as normal. However, shopping complexes and big commercial establishments would remain closed. All religious places would remain closed for public worship, the order said.

In another order, Deputy Commissioner (Excise) T. Sudhakar said all category of liquor shops would remain closed till May 10.

Any violation of the order would invite punishment under relevant provisions of Puducherry Excise Act, 1970, he said.