Puducherry local bodies employees’ strike enters fourth day

Special Correspondent March 24, 2022 20:07 IST

They have been demanding the government to pay their salaries directly

Around 2,500 employees participated in the protest after going on mass leave from Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

PUDUCHERRY The strike called by the employees of municipalities and panchayats, demanding payment of salary by the government and proper implementation of 7 th Pay Commission’s recommendations, entered the fourth day on Thursday. Around 2,500 employees participated in the protest held near the Local Administration Department office after going on mass leave from Monday. The current system of salary payment by the municipalities and panchayats often resulted in long delays. The cash-strapped municipalities and panchayats often wait for grant-in-aid from the government to disburse salaries. Sometimes, it would take months for the local bodies to disburse the amount, an employee said. They have demanded the government to pay their salaries directly. The employees also want the government to rectify anomalies in the implementation of the 7 th Pay Commission’s recommendations. They wanted it to implement the recommendations retroactively from 2016. The employees are not attending to any work other than supplying drinking water.



