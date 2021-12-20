Puducherry lines up festive events with protocol for tourists

PUDUCHERRY

20 December 2021 23:55 IST

CM to inaugurate first river festival on December 25 in Villianur, on Sankarabarani

The Tourism Department has lined up a series of COVID-regulated celebratory events over the next fortnight, from a river festival showcasing rural heritage of Puducherry and Karaikal to a gala New Year eve party with at least 45 music concerts and other forms of entertainment.

Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan told mediapersons that a high-level meeting had been held with various departments, including the police, to put in place COVID-19 safety and security arrangements to facilitate the arrival of tourists choosing the city to welcome the New Year.

The Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is holding DJ concerts at four venues — the Old Port, Chunnambar, Paradise Beach and Sea Gulls.

The Minister said vaccination certificates would be insisted upon at entry points into the city. Arrangements would also be in place to undertake thermal scanning and perform random antigen tests.

“Directions have been given to ensure a safe and hassle-free experience for tourists,” he said.

Hotels have been asked to register their private ticketed events with the Collector and the Tourism Department.

“The police have asked for this data to put in place a traffic and crowd management plan for the New Year,” said Priytarshny P., Tourism Director.

Tourists would have to leave their vehicles at designated parking spaces and take free shuttle rides to the venues in the city.

The Chief Minister, N. Rangasamy, will inaugurate the first river festival on December 25 in Villianur, centred on the Sankarabarani river which is also called Varaha Nadhi, and has on its banks, the Gangai Varaga Natheeswarar temple.

Mr. Lakshminarayanan said the temple had been renovated with Central and State funds and the first-ever river festival is being held under the auspices of the Jal Shakti Ministry.

The festival will highlight rural art forms, such as Karakattam, Mayilattam, Kavadi, and Therukkuthu.

Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga will lead the river festival in Karaikal scheduled to be held on December 26.

World Yoga festival

Puducherry will also host the 27th World Yoga Festival from January 4 to 7. Those wishing to participate can register at https://pondy tourism.py.gov.in/yoga

Participation fees for local students have been waived off.

The festival will feature meditation, free yoga classes, seminars, competitions, a wellness exhibition, including yoga-naturopathy and natural food outlets for the benefit of the public, the Minister said.