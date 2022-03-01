Puducherry lifts curbs on economic and social activities

The restrictions were lifted as there has been a significant decline in COVID-19 cases in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

March 01, 2022 21:17 IST

G.O. advises strict adherence to National Directives for COVID-19 Management till March 31

The government has effectively lifted all COVID-19 restrictions on economic and social activities while stipulating adherence to the preventive measures listed in the National Directives for COVID-19 Management till March 31.

An order issued by Ashok Kumar, member secretary, State Executive Committee, said as there had been a significant decline in COVID-19 cases in recent days, imposing restrictions on various activities was not warranted. However, the National Directives for COVID-19 Management shall be strictly followed throughout the Union Territory till the midnight of March 31, the order stated.

This is based on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs for implementing a risk assessment-based approach to the opening up of economic activities within the broad COVID-19 containment strategy till March 31.

“This is essentially a progression from the previous lockdown order, moving towards the normalisation of regular activities in the Union Territory while stipulating compliance with the national safety guidelines and an emphasis on vaccination against COVID-19,” Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar said.

Unlike the previous lockdown order, which was in effect till February 28, the latest order does not prohibit social gatherings, stipulate 10 p.m. as closing timing for places of worship, cap the number of persons attending marriages in religious institutions at 25 and restrict guests in wedding halls to 100 and limit the attendees in funerals at 20. The night curfew was lifted earlier.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has been directed to maintain proper records of each test conducted and also arrange to send adequate samples for sequencing so as to detect mutant strains promptly. The department has been asked to keep a close eye on visitors from foreign countries on account of the Omicron strain.

The order prioritises the launch of intensive efforts to enforce compulsory vaccination, particularly for senior citizens and those with co-morbidities, besides carrying out door-to-door vaccination in the Union Territory, which is lagging in vaccination compared to the many other States and Union Territories.

The Health Department has been told to raise the proportion of RT-PCR tests needed.

Under the National Directives, wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places; in workplaces; and during transport. Individuals must maintain a minimum distance in public places and at work places. Spitting in public places will be punishable with a fine, as may be prescribed by the State/Union Territory local authority in accordance with its laws, rules or regulations. Provisions for hand washing or sanitiser is to be arranged at work places and in closed places. Proper ventilation should be ensured, the directives stated.

Any person found in violation will be liable for punishment as per provisions under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions as warranted, the government said.

All owners and employees of businesses and industries are directed to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest, failing which they will not be allowed to function. The Municipality/Commune Panchayat Commissioners can arrange for the verification of COVID-19 vaccination status for business owners and their employees. Likewise, the Labour Department and traders’ associations shall ensure 100% vaccination of the staff in the Industries under the supervision of the district administration.