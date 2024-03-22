ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry Lieutenant-Governor designate C.P. Radhakrishnan to assume charge this evening

March 22, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

Radhakrishnan was welcomed on arrival at the airport by a delegation led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Jharkhand Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant-Governor designate C. P. Radhakrishnan arrived in the city on Friday to assume charge.

He was received on arrival at the airport by a delegation led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and comprising Speaker R. Selvam, Puducherry BJP president S. Selvaganabathy, Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelu, Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar, newly inducted Minister P.R.N. Thirumurugan, MLAs, and other officials.

Mr. Radhakrishnan was given additional charge as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry following the resignation of Tamilisai Soundararajan to contest the April 19 Lok Sabha polls.

Mr. Radhakrishnan had on Wednesday assumed charge as Telangana Governor.

Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala will administer the oath of office to Mr. Radhakrishnan at a ceremony in the Raj Nivas at 7.30 p.m.

