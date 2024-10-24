GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puducherry Liberation Day celebrations should be held at Kizhoor: Ramadass

The Chief Minister should hoist the national flag at Kizhoor memorial instead of organising the celebrations on Beach Road, the former Puducherry MP urged.

Published - October 24, 2024 02:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Kizhoor village. File

Kizhoor village. File | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Former Member of Parliament and president of Puducherry Maanila Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam M. Ramadass has requested the government to hold Puducherry’s Independence Day celebrations to Kizhoor village to recognise the significance of the place in the liberation of the Union Territory from French control. 

In a statement, Mr. Ramadass said Puducherry got liberated from French control on November 1, 1954. The merger of Puducherry with Indian Union happened after a series of consultations between the governments of France and India. Finally, the French decided to resolve the merger subject after holding consultation with the then representatives of the people of Puducherry, he said. 

A meeting of elected members of the Representative Assembly and the Municipal Councils under the leadership of Balasubramanian, president of the Assembly of Representatives, was held at Kizhoor village on October 18, 1954. In the referendum held at the meeting, an overwhelming majority of 170 out of 178 members present voted in secret ballot in favour of merger of French territories with India. The meeting later came to be known as Kizhoor Congress, the economist turned politician said.

“As a token of gratitude to that historic village and exemplification of genuine freedom fervour, Independence Day of Puducherry should be celebrated in a fitting manner only at the Kizhoor village. The Chief Minister should hoist the national flag at Kizhoor memorial instead of organising the celebrations on Beach Road. People from all villages from Kizhoor and nearby villages could participate in the event with enthusiasm and passion. It will serve as an occasion for people to understand the history of Puducherry,” he said.

Published - October 24, 2024 02:13 pm IST

Related Topics

Puducherry / Independence Day

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.