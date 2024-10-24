Puducherry Liberation Day celebrations should be held at Kizhoor: Ramadass

Former Member of Parliament and president of Puducherry Maanila Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam M. Ramadass has requested the government to hold Puducherry’s Independence Day celebrations to Kizhoor village to recognise the significance of the place in the liberation of the Union Territory from French control.

In a statement, Mr. Ramadass said Puducherry got liberated from French control on November 1, 1954. The merger of Puducherry with Indian Union happened after a series of consultations between the governments of France and India. Finally, the French decided to resolve the merger subject after holding consultation with the then representatives of the people of Puducherry, he said.

A meeting of elected members of the Representative Assembly and the Municipal Councils under the leadership of Balasubramanian, president of the Assembly of Representatives, was held at Kizhoor village on October 18, 1954. In the referendum held at the meeting, an overwhelming majority of 170 out of 178 members present voted in secret ballot in favour of merger of French territories with India. The meeting later came to be known as Kizhoor Congress, the economist turned politician said.

“As a token of gratitude to that historic village and exemplification of genuine freedom fervour, Independence Day of Puducherry should be celebrated in a fitting manner only at the Kizhoor village. The Chief Minister should hoist the national flag at Kizhoor memorial instead of organising the celebrations on Beach Road. People from all villages from Kizhoor and nearby villages could participate in the event with enthusiasm and passion. It will serve as an occasion for people to understand the history of Puducherry,” he said.