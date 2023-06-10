ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry legislators to attend National Legislators Conference in Mumbai

June 10, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

All legislators of the Union Territory are expected to participate in the three-day event

The Hindu Bureau

Legislators of the Union Territory, led by Speaker R. Selvam will leave for Mumbai on Sunday to attend the three-day National Legislators Conference.

Around 2,500 legislators belonging to different States, Union Territories and political parties will be attending the conference. Participants, including present Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and former Speakers, will discuss subjects pertaining to climate change, corruption and casteism, said an official at the Assembly Secretariat.

All legislators of the UT are expected to participate in the three-day event, the official added.

