Puducherry legislators, MPs all set to elect next President

July 17, 2022 20:45 IST

Polling will take place between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. today

The Union Territory’s 30 elected legislators and two Members of Parliament (MP) will be part of a national electoral college that will choose the country’s 15 th President in the elections scheduled to be held on Monday.

The National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) candidate is Droupadi Murmu while the Opposition has fielded Yashwant Sinha.

While S. Selvaganabathy, BJP’s Rajya Sabha member, will cast his vote in Parliament, Lok Sabha MP V. Vaithilingam of the Congress has taken the Election Commission of India’s permission to exercise his franchise in the Puducherry Assembly.

“All measures are in place for the smooth conduct of the exercise. The ballot boxes will be taken out of the strongroom on the first floor of the complex around 7 a.m. while the polling will take place between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the conference hall on the fourth floor,” said R. Mounnisamy , Assembly Secretary .

Under the Differential Population-based (1971 Census) Proportional Vote Value Calculus for the election, each legislator’s vote is attached a value of 16 while the uniform value of an MP’s vote is 700.

According to the composition of the 15 th Legislative Assembly, the NDA vote comprises 10 AINRC and six BJP legislators in addition to Independent legislators (from a total of six) who have already extended their support, while the Opposition has six DMK and two Congress legislators. The three BJP nominated MLAs do not have voting rights in the Presidential election.

A late-evening meeting of NDA Ministers and legislators, chaired by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, was held in connection with the elections.

Meanwhile, the two observers appointed by the ECI, Sanjay Garg and Deepali Masirkar, separately supervised the arrangements at the Assembly premises, which have been sanitised and sealed off since Saturday. The counting of votes is slated for Thursday in New Delhi.

Ahead of the counting, a two member team, comprising Mr. Mounissamy and B. Thillaivel, Deputy CEO, will leave for the national capital with the ballot boxes on a flight from Chennai on Tuesday. They will hand over the boxes to Parliament the same day, officials said.