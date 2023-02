February 02, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The third part of the third session of the 15 th Puducherry Legislative Assembly will be held on Friday. The house will reassemble around 9.30 a.m. The session is likely to be brief. The government will introduce the revised Budget estimate for the current fiscal. Speaker R. Selvam on Thursday inspected the Assembly to see the preparations.