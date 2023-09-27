ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry lawyers to strike work today

September 27, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Puducherry Bar Association announces its decision to pull out from the Federation of Bar Associations of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry following a resolution adopted at an emergency general body meeting of the Association

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry Bar Association on Wednesday announced its decision to pull out from the Federation of Bar Associations of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at an emergency general body meeting of the Puducherry Bar Association on Tuesday. A spokesperson said the Association has decided to snap ties since the Federation had been working in a “detrimental manner” against the interests of the lawyers of Puducherry.

In another resolution, the Puducherry Bar Association called upon the office-bearers from Puducherry who were in the Federation to step down from their posts. If they failed to resign from their respective posts in the Federation, the Association would take strong action against them, the resolution said.

The Association also announced that lawyers would abstain from work on September 28 (Thursday) demanding the filling up of vacant posts of judges and other posts in Puducherry courts. M. Kumaran, president of Puducherry Bar Association, senior advocates Bakthavatchalam, Perumal, Jeevanandam and M. Thirukanna Selvan were present.

