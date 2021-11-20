Puducherry lawyers go on two-day strike

PUDUCHERRY

20 November 2021 01:33 IST

The functioning of courts in Puducherry ground to a halt on Friday as lawyers began a two-day strike to press for various demands, including the removal of adverse remarks against law practitioners in a recent order of a district court in Coimbatore.

The strike call was given by the Federation of Bar Associations of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The protest is also to highlight the case for filling up vacancies in the post of judges and other staff in several of the 13 courts in Puducherry.

Advertising

Advertising