Puducherry Law Secretary writes to Higher Education dept. on introduction of three new criminal laws

Parliament has introduced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam in 2023 replacing the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act. The new laws would come into effect from July 1, 2024

Published - May 27, 2024 12:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Rajesh B Nair
Rajesh B Nair

The Law Department has requested the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education in Puducherry to give necessary instruction to the Pondicherry University, Deemed Universities and Law Colleges to introduce the three new criminal laws passed by the Parliament in their syllabus for Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses.

Law Secretary L.S Sathiyamurthy, in a letter addressed to the Secretary, Directorate and Technical Education last week, said the Parliament has introduced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam in 2023 replacing the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act. The new laws would come into effect from July 1 this year, the letter said.

The Department has initiated several measures to create awareness among the students, public and all stakeholders of the criminal justice administration in the country about the new laws. In order to equip the students who are pursuing legal education about the changes in the criminal justice system, it was imperative on the institutions to bring changes in curriculum, the letter noted.

Changes have to be brought in to the syllabus of undergraduate and postgraduate courses. It was important to have a comparative study of both the laws, the letter said.

“Therefore, I request you to kindly instruct the university, deemed universities and law colleges that come within the limit of the Union Territory and administrative control of your good office to reframe the syllabus for introduction of the new laws. The pedagogical tools should be redesigned and necessary steps taken for capacity building of the faculty members,” the Secretary said.

The new laws, he said aimed to provide speedy justice to people, strengthen judicial and court management system. The department wanted the cooperation of the Directorate in equipping the teaching faculties in the art of teaching and duty of students in learning the new laws, he added.

crime, law and justice / laws / Puducherry

