Puducherry land grab issue echoes in French Parliament

December 13, 2022 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - Puducherry

The complaints about alleged fraudulent acts on French residents’ properties in Puducherry echoed last week in the French Parliament where the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna stated that the government was closely monitoring the situation through the Consulate General and taking appropriate measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a copy of the French Senate publication of proceedings on December 8 provided by members of the Franco-Indian community, Senator Pierre Laurent essentially argued for a “new impetus to diplomatic action” as the fraudulent acts such as false declarations, identity theft, falsification of property titles had been on the rise for so long that the predicament “no longer seems to be adequately monitored by the French authorities”. The property fraud had affected over a 100 families in Puducherry alone, the Senator contended.

The French Minister’s response was that the issue was being addressed by the Consulate with the involvement of a number of local associations, in particular the Association for the Protection of Property and Friendship of the French in Pondicherry (APPAFP). Ms. Colonna also stated that the problem of property theft which affects certain French nationals residing in Puducherry, as well as French nationals of Puducherry origin, residing in France, was being monitored by the Ministry through the Consulate General.

Noting that such fraudulent manoeuvres, through adverse possession or through the falsification of title deeds of vacant properties, can lead to the diversion of real estate from their true owners, the Minister said that Consulate General would render all assistance to citizens to seek legal remedy, locally or in France, whenever possible. Measures are under way with the help of local associations, in particular the APPAFP to promote solutions for the peaceful settlement of property disputes, the Minister reportedly told Parliament.

In September, a French delegation led by Consul General Lise Talbot Barre had called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to raise the security concerns of the French community and the issue of land grabbing.

Though organised land grabs that earned the city notoriety in the 1990s has abated with stricter enforcement of law, Franco-Indians whose return to the city was delayed by a couple of years due to the COVID-19-induced hiatus, had reported a spurt in sub-leasing of their rented out houses, squatting, extortion demands and intimidation to thwart access to their properties.

During the meeting, Mr. Rangasamy had assured the delegation of steps to address their concerns while also underscoring the importance he attaches to the well-being of the French community.

“If a sense of anxiety over the security of their properties is allowed to prevail for long, it could lead to distress sale”, said Chantal Samuel-David, President of the Consular Council who along with Prédibane Siva, Councillor, Assembly of French Nationals Abroad., was part of the delegation.

Besides with an estimated 3,000 French citizens in the city, there is a substantial population of residents in France sharing ties with Puducherry.

French associations are also putting more effort to provide basic legal literacy and to sensitise the community on the imperative of ensuring that their property is not left in a state of neglect for long periods and of devising ways to avoid any situation reaching a critical stage.

Incidentally, when the land grabbing issue assumed troubling proportions previously, the government had in 2015, issued a circular directing its District Registrars, who it asserted were sufficiently empowered under Section 82 and 83 of the Registration Act, 1908, to undertake judicious investigation and careful scrutiny of such false documents registered and cancel fraudulent registrations rather than asking the aggrieved persons to approach civil court for remedies.

French residents believe that the land-grab issue got traction in France following the recent visits to the city by French Senators, Damien Regnard and Jean-Yves Leconte representing the French Living Abroad. Franco-Indian Associations have also submitted resolutions in this regard to the French and Indian Governments .