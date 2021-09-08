Puducherry L-G urges youth to embrace environmentalism

Tamilisai Soundararajan launches Puducherry Green mission at Tagore college

An ‘Open Air Classroom’ where learning happens in the midst of nature and a ‘Corona Memorial Garden’ have come up at the Tagore Government Arts and Science College, Lawspet.

Launching the facilities and a Green Puducherry mission, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan urged youth to adopt environmentalism in life.

Addressing the students of the college, the Lt. Governor recalled that one of the first schemes she had discussed with the Chief Minister while planning events for the year-long 75th anniversary Independence Day celebrations was to undertake planting of 75,000 saplings across the Union Territory.

Fondness for nature

Mentioning her fondness for trees and plants, Ms. Soundararajan, who also serves as Telangana Governor, spoke about the home of poet and freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu in Hyderabad which had a fully bloomed mango tree that had sprouted from a seed planted by none other Mahatma Gandhi. It is said that Gandhi brought the seed to Hyderabad after eating a mango while in detention at the Yerawada Central Jail, and planted it while rejoining the freedom struggle, she said.

“There is an important lesson in this... that each small seed contains in it a large tree. Like every seed, each of you should blossom to your full potential,” she told the students.

She also advised them to develop the reading habit and extra curricular talents and to seize opportunities that come their way.

Often switching to an interactive mode, the Lt. Governor asked students whether any of them had planted a sapling and to share their experience of nurture.

Earlier, Ms. Soundararajan was shown around the campus by college principal Sasi Kanta Dash who had spearheaded comprehensive greening initiatives that turned a once-barren piece of land in an elevated corner of the city into a bio-diverse habitat. The 13 acres of lush greenery at the campus houses more than 3,000 varieties of plants, fruit-bearing trees, a variety of butterfly species and birds including owls, sparrows, kingfishers, cuckoos and woodpeckers, apart from the peacocks which visit occasionally. A vegetable garden and a water recharging pond are the other eco-friendly initiatives at the TAC.

During the survey of the campus, Ms. Soundararajan also got a feel of a wooden seat in the open air classroom and even tried out a swing.

Mr. Dash and A. Kala, faculty member also spoke on the occasion.