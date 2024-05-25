GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Puducherry L-G trying to interfere with day-to-day administration, says former CM Narayanasamy

Former Puducherry CM Narayanasamy said that the L-G should take up issues with the elected government and not interfere directly

Published - May 25, 2024 04:43 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Former Puducherry CM V. Narayanasamy. File

Former Puducherry CM V. Narayanasamy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday (May 25, 2024) said Lieutenant Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan was trying to interfere with the day-to-day administration of the Union Territory by convening meeting of officials from various departments when an elected government was in place.

Addressing a press conference here, the Congress leader said the recent decision of Mr. Radhakrishnan to hold high level meetings at Raj Nivas showed he was following the governance style of his predecessors Kiran Bedi and Tamilisai Soundararajan. “Rules do not permit the Lt. Governor to interfere with the day-to-day administration of the UT,” he said.

“Though we welcome the Lt. Governor’s intervention on the issues of garbage management and ganja menace, he should have taken up such subjects with the elected government through administrative channels like writing to the Chief Minister or Minister concerned. He should not interfere directly in the administrative matters,” the former CM said.

Mr. Narayanasamy said he appreciated the tough stand taken by the Lt. Governor on curbing the drug menace in Puducherry. Commenting on the controversy over depiction of poet Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes on an invitation prepared by Raj Bhavan in Tamil Nadu, the Congress leader said Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi was functioning as a Sangh Parivar representative. He criticised the Governor for trying to misrepresent Thiruvalluvar.

Related Topics

Puducherry

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.