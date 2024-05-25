Puducherry L-G trying to interfere with day-to-day administration, says former CM Narayanasamy

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday (May 25, 2024) said Lieutenant Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan was trying to interfere with the day-to-day administration of the Union Territory by convening meeting of officials from various departments when an elected government was in place.

Addressing a press conference here, the Congress leader said the recent decision of Mr. Radhakrishnan to hold high level meetings at Raj Nivas showed he was following the governance style of his predecessors Kiran Bedi and Tamilisai Soundararajan. “Rules do not permit the Lt. Governor to interfere with the day-to-day administration of the UT,” he said.

“Though we welcome the Lt. Governor’s intervention on the issues of garbage management and ganja menace, he should have taken up such subjects with the elected government through administrative channels like writing to the Chief Minister or Minister concerned. He should not interfere directly in the administrative matters,” the former CM said.

Mr. Narayanasamy said he appreciated the tough stand taken by the Lt. Governor on curbing the drug menace in Puducherry. Commenting on the controversy over depiction of poet Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes on an invitation prepared by Raj Bhavan in Tamil Nadu, the Congress leader said Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi was functioning as a Sangh Parivar representative. He criticised the Governor for trying to misrepresent Thiruvalluvar.