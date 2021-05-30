L-G sanctions funds for of vaccines, medicines

PUDUCHERRY

30 May 2021 18:12 IST

Self-employed skilled workers likely to be exempted from lockdown

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has sanctioned ₹1.05 crore for purchase of Covishield vaccines from the Serum Institute of India Ltd., Pune, for vaccinating the 18-44 age group in the Union Territory.

The clearance for the file pertaining to the proposal was among the set of important decisions by the Lt. Governor, a pressnote from the Raj Nivas said.

The Lt. Governor also sanctioned ₹2.83 lakhs towards purchase of Liposomal Amphotericin injections to treat mucormycosis patients.

Ms. Soundararajan has approved re-engagement of 214 healthcare personnel on a short-term contract for tackling the second wave of COVID-19.

In another decision, she sanctioned release ₹4.62 crore gant-in-aid to Puducherry Slum Clearance Board for execution of two housing projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Puducherry Planning Area Phase III and IV respectively.

More exemptions

Meanwhile, while approving extension of lockdown in the U.T. till midnight of June 7, the Lt. Governor said exempting a few more services under the essential category was under consideration.

“Self-employed persons providing basic services of repair and maintenance of electrical, plumbing, water purifier and vehicles will be considered for inclusion in exemption category. Based on the approval accorded, a formal order would be issued shortly,” the Lt. Governor added.