Puducherry L-G reviews port development

Published - September 13, 2024 11:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan undertook a review of port infrastructure development on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan undertook a review of port infrastructure, which is undergoing a three-phase expansion under the Sagarmala scheme.

The Lt. Governor, who carried out an inspection of various projects, including dredging that would facilitate increased cargo-cruise traffic, establishment of jetties in the old port and container terminal in a phased manner.

He also enquired about the progress of the plan to rebuild the partially collapsed old pier.

Mr. Kailashnathan later visited the Thengaithittu harbour to inspect the docks and estuary, a press note from Raj Nivas said.

Annibal Kennedy and R. Baskar, MLAs; A. Nedunchezhiyan, Secretary to the Lt. Governor; Mohamed Mansoor, Director of Ports; Mohamed Ismail, Fisheries Director and representatives of fishermen’s organisations, accompanied the Lt. Governor.

