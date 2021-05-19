Puducherry L-G launches integrated temple management portal

PUDUCHERRY

19 May 2021 17:23 IST

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday launched an Integrated Temple Management System portal, http://hri.py.gov.in

Commissioner, Hindu Religious Institutions, A. Sivasankaran, in a release, said the website provided details of all temples/ religious institutions which come under the Puducherry Hindu Religious Institutions Act, 1972.

Devotees could log on to the website for online registration for pujas and other e-services. It would provide link facility for all the temples for online darshan and pujas. Secretary, HRI, K. Mahesh, was present on the occasion.

