Puducherry L-G Kailashnathan calls on Murmu, Modi in New Delhi

Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan has called on President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi. Mr. Kailashnathan, who is on a week-long visit to New Delhi after taking over as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry early this month, called on them in the last two days.

The Raj Nivas, in a release, termed the visits a courtesy call as it was customary on the part of the newly appointed Lieutenant Governor to meet the President, Prime Minister and others holding highest office. He also called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda. He is expected to return by the end of this week.